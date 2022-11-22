Bahrain - His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain has issued a Royal Decree forming a new cabinet, upon a presentation from His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Earlier, HRH Prince Salman submitted the government’s resignation to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in accordance with Clause e of Article 33 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Bahrain, regarding the reconstitution of the government at the start of each legislative term.

His Majesty the King accepted the Cabinet’s resignation and reappointed HRH Prince Salman as Prime Minister and asked him to form a new Cabinet.

The new Cabinet has three new ministers. Dr Mohammed Mubarak Juma has been named Education Minister, replacing Dr Majid Al Nuaimi. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro is new Industry and Commerce Minister, replacing Zayed Alzayani, while Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfiqi replaces Ayman Almoayyed as Youth Affairs Minister.

Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister.

The ministers are:

1. General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior.

2. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

3. Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy.

4. Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, Minister of Labour.

5. Ghanim bin Fadhl Al Bouainain, Parliament Minister.

6. Lieutenant General Abdulla bin Hassan Alnoaimi, Minister of Defence Affairs.

7. Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, Minister of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture.

8. Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Oil and Environment Minister.

9. Mohammed bin Thamer Al Kaabi, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications.

10. Ibrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj, Minister of Works.

11. Youssef bin Abdulhussein Khalaf, Minister of Legal Affairs.

12. Osama bin Ahmed Khalaf Al Asfoor, Minister of Social Development.

13. Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan, Minister of Electricity and Watyer Affairs.

14. Dr. Jaleela bint Al Sayyed Jawad Hasan, Minister of Health.

15. Nawaf bint Mohammed Al Ma’awda, Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

16. Hamad bin Faisal Al Malki, Minister of cabinet Affairs.

17. Amna bint Ahmed Al Romaihi, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning.

18. Noor bint Ali Al Khulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development

19. Fatima bint Jaffar A; Sairafi, Minister of Tourism

20. Dr Ramzan bin Abdulla Alnoaimi, Minister of Information Affairs.

21. Dr Mohammed Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education.

22. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce.

23. Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfiqi, Minister of Youth Affairs

