ABU DHABI - Magnati, a leading payments solutions provider in the Middle East region, has partnered with ADNOC Distribution to enhance consumers' experience of the future of retail.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone, transforming all ADNOC service stations and ADNOC Oasis stores with Magnati's cutting-edge single-device point-of-sale terminals. The new payment terminals now facilitate a comprehensive range of transactions, encompassing fuel and non-fuel purchases, as well as services such as car wash and lube change.

Ramana Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Magnati, said, "We are excited to partner with ADNOC Distribution to implement our first-of-its-kind payment technology across their extensive retail network. Our solution is designed to meet the evolving needs of ADNOC Distribution's customers, who are looking for fast, secure, and convenient payment options. We are confident that our partnership will help us to revolutionise the payment experience in the UAE, ushering in a new era of next-generation solutions that unlock the full potential of payments."

Implementing this technology also represents a significant cost optimisation achievement for ADNOC Distribution, aligning with their commitment to innovative digital solutions.

Bader Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, "Our partnership with Magnati supports ADNOC Distribution's Payment Device Standardisation strategy, where payment and business solutions are seamlessly integrated end to end. Through our steadfast commitment to innovation enabled by technology and artificial intelligence, our new payment terminals also facilitate vehicle license plate recognition and allow customers to order from ADNOC Oasis stores, further supporting personalised customer experiences."

To date, Magnati has deployed over 10,000 terminals across ADNOC stations in the Emirates.