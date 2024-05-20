Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) has penned an agreement with Pasqal, a global leader in neutral atom quantum computing, to install the first quantum computer in Saudi Arabia.

Under the joint deal, Pasqal will install, maintain, and operate a 200-qubit quantum computer, which is scheduled for deployment in the second half (H2) of 2025, according to a press release.

Ahmad Al Khowaiter, Aramco EVP of Technology & Innovation, said: “In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, we believe it is crucial to seize opportunities presented by new, impactful technologies and we aim to pioneer the use of quantum computing in the energy sector.”

“Our agreement with Pasqal allows us to harness the expertise of a leading player in this field, as we continue to build state-of-the-art solutions into our business,” Al Khowaiter highlighted.

Georges-Olivier Reymond, the CEO and CO-Founder of Pasqal, commented: “Through this agreement, we will be at the forefront of accelerating commercial adoption of this transformative technology in Saudi Arabia.”

The CEO underlined: “This is not just any quantum computer; it will be the most powerful tool deployed for industrial usages, unlocking a new era of innovation for businesses and society.”

The quantum computer will initially use the “analog mode” and within 2025, the system will be upgraded to a more advanced hybrid “analog-digital mode”.

Meanwhile, Pasqal and Aramco will leverage the quantum computer to identify new use cases and establish a powerhouse for quantum research across the Kingdom.

Aramco's Wa'ed Ventures participated in Pasqal's Series B fundraising round in 2023.

The oil giant inked three deals with US-based companies to develop lower-carbon energy solutions.

