RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s digital economy accounted for 15.6% of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, reflecting a 1.6% increase compared to 2022, according to the latest bulletin released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).



The 2023 Digital Economy Statistics Bulletin highlights significant growth in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector, which continues to play a central role in the Kingdom’s economic diversification and digital transformation goals.

Imports of ICT goods reached SR54.9 billion in 2023, up from SR45.8 billion the previous year, marking a growth rate of 19.9%.



Meanwhile, exports and re-exports of ICT products surged by 76.1%, rising from SR6.7 billion in 2022 to SR11.8 billion in 2023.



The report also noted that 71.6% of internet-connected establishments in Saudi Arabia are now using smart systems or devices. These include smart meters, lighting, alarm systems, and surveillance cameras, pointing to growing technological integration in the private sector.



The ICT sector’s total operating revenues stood at approximately SR236.4 billion last year, while operating expenses reached SR115.4 billion.



Compensation paid to employees within the sector amounted to SR27.5 billion, emphasizing the sector’s importance as an economic and employment driver.



GASTAT categorized the digital economy into three levels based on international standards developed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The basic level, which includes core ICT production activities, contributed 2.6% to GDP.



Establishments that rely on digital inputs, classified under the narrow level, accounted for 2.3%, while the broad level, which reflects companies enhancing their products and services through digital integration, represented the largest share at 10.7%.



The bulletin emphasized that the Kingdom’s digital economy statistics were compiled in line with UNCTAD’s international guidelines to ensure comparability and transparency, positioning Saudi Arabia as a rising digital hub regionally and globally.

