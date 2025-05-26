RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce has introduced a redesigned digital commercial registration (CR) certificate for businesses in Saudi Arabia, featuring a more streamlined format and improved data accessibility.



The updated CR now consists of a single-page electronic certificate containing all relevant business information.



Users can instantly access detailed data by scanning a QR code displayed on the left side of the certificate.



This update coincides with the implementation of the new Commercial Registry Law and its executive regulations.



Among the key changes is the transition to a unified national CR per establishment, consolidating all activities under one license regardless of geographic location within the Kingdom.



The revised system also eliminates the traditional expiration date for the CR.



Instead, businesses are now required to electronically confirm their registry information annually through a new verification process, replacing the previous renewal requirement.



The new CR format displays essential information such as business activities, date of registration, date of annual confirmation, official address, list of company managers, capital value, and more.



The certificate in its new digital form is recognized and accepted by all government agencies, private entities, and financial institutions across the country.



The Ministry of Commerce emphasized that the redesigned registry improves transparency, reduces paperwork, and enhances efficiency for both businesses and regulatory bodies.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).