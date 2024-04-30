Social media
QatarEnergy to build 18 largest LNG vessels ever built in China’s CSSC for $6bln

The new vessels, with a capacity of 271,000 cubic meters each, will be constructed at China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 30, 2024
QatarEnergy signed an agreement with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) for the construction of 18 ultra-modern QC-Max size LNG vessels, at a cost of $6bn, marking a significant addition to its historic LNG fleet expansion programme.

The new vessels, with a capacity of 271,000 cubic meters each, will be constructed at China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard, a CSSC wholly-owned subsidiary, and will feature state-of-the-art technological innovation and environmental performance.

The agreement was signed in Beijing by HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, also the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and by Chen Jianliang, chairman of Hudong‐Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co Ltd and Li Hongtao, chairman of China Shipbuilding Trading Co Ltd during a special ceremony attended by senior executives from QatarEnergy, QatarEnergy LNG, and CSSC.

The signing ceremony also was attended by a number of senior Chinese government officials as well as Mohamed Abdullah al-Dehaimi, Qatar’s Ambassador in China.

Speaking at the ceremony, al-Kaabi, said: “With a total value of almost $6bn for these ultra-modern, largest ever LNG vessels by size, the agreement we signed today is the industry’s largest single shipbuilding contract ever.”

HE Minister Al-Kaabi added: “It is our honour to continue working with China State Shipbuilding Corporation and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard to develop and build some of the top-tier LNG vessels renowned for their exceptional environmental qualities. And as we take this important step together, I would like to affirm QatarEnergy’s determination to live up to our commitment to provide a safe and reliable energy source in the form of LNG, while always giving priority to environmental sustainability.”

Al-Kaabi also highlighted that 12 conventional-size LNG vessels are currently under construction at Hudong-Zhonghua, and that delivery of the first such vessels is expected by the third quarter of this year.

Eight of the 18 QC-Max size LNG vessels will be delivered in 2028 and 2029, while the other ten will be delivered in 2030 and 2031.

Last month, QatarEnergy announced the signing of Time Charter Party agreements for a total of 104 conventional-size vessels (174,000 cubic meters) constituting the largest shipbuilding and leasing program ever in the history of the industry.

This new milestone further highlights the ever-growing co-operation between China and Qatar, especially in the energy sector.

In 2023, Qatari LNG supplies to its main customers in China reached almost 17mn tons. Also in 2023, Qatar was also one of the major suppliers of Crude Oil (equivalent of 8.6mn tons), Naphtha (2.3mn tons), LPG (2.2mn tons), Helium (650mn cubic feet), and fertilisers, polymers and chemicals (1.6mn tons) to the Chinese market.

The year 2023 also witnessed the participation of two of China’s national energy companies as partners in Qatar’s prized North Field Expansion projects with Sinopec acquiring a 1.25% interest in the North Field East project and a 1.875% interest in the North Field South project, while at the same time signing 27-year LNG sales and purchase agreements for a total of 7mn tons per year.

CNPC in turn, has acquired a 1.25% interest in the North Field East project and signed a 27-year LNG sales and purchase agreement for 4mn tons per year.
