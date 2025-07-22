RIYADH — The Saudi Embassy in Damascus has announced the introduction of special travel permits for businesspeople and investors from both Saudi Arabia and Syria, paving the way for renewed economic engagement and investment exploration between the two countries.

The move marks a notable shift in bilateral economic relations, following Saudi Arabia’s 2015 decision to ban travel to Syria due to deteriorating security and political conditions at the time.

This latest development coincides with the visit of a Saudi business delegation to Syria over the past two days, where they met with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Shar’ and other senior officials.

The permits are expected to facilitate broader investment cooperation amid warming diplomatic ties and the ongoing normalization of official relations between Riyadh and Damascus.

