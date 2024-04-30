Major stock markets in the Gulf put in a mixed performance in early trade on Tuesday, as investors looked forward to what the Federal Reserve would say about the interest rate outlook at its policy meeting this week.

The Qatari benchmark index rose 0.3%, supported by gains in all sectors, with Qatar Islamic Bank adding 0.8% and Qatar National Bank, the region's largest lender, rising 0.2%.

Among other gainers, Qatar Fuel advanced 0.8% after the distributor of fuels posted an increase of 9% in quarterly net profit on Monday.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index edged up 0.3%, lifted by a 2.7% gain in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and a 2.1% surge in Aldar Properties.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index fell 0.3%, weighed down by losses in materials, finance and utilities stocks.

Al Rajhi Bank, the world's largest Islamic lender, slipped 0.6% and the kingdom's flagship mining company, Saudi Arabian Mining dropped 2.7%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index was down 0.1% with Mashreqbank falling 3.3% and Emaar Development slipping 1.8%.

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications climbed 3.5% after the telecom provider posted a 62.7% surge in quarterly net profit on Monday.

Investors will now focus on the Fed's two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday, at which the central bank is expected to stand pat on interest rates and strike a hawkish tone.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any U.S. monetary policy change is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)