China stocks edged down on Tuesday led by cyclical shares, as Beijing's measures to lift the country's struggling property sector failed to boost sentiment. Hong Kong shares also fell as technology shares weighed.

Non-ferrous metal shares traded in China dropped 3.3%, after rallies in the past two sessions.

The impact of recent policy moves including local state-owned enterprises' (SOEs) home-buying plans and some higher-tier cities' removal of purchase curbs on reviving national home sales remains uncertain, Fitch Ratings noted.

The CSI 300 real estate index was down 0.4%, reversing the upward trend since late April.

Hong Kong-listed tech giants were down 3.2%.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.41% at 3,158.03. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.39%, with the consumer staples sector edging lower 0.1%, the real estate index down 0.41% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.55%. The financial sector sub-index , however, edged up 0.1%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.94% to 6,829.64, while the Hang Seng Index was down 2.05% at 19,234.33. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.57%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.62% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.35%​. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.95%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.04%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.237 per dollar, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 7.2342. ** The top losers in the Shanghai index were Hangzhou Landscaping Co Ltd, down 10.009%, followed by Anhui Anfu Battery Technology Co Ltd, losing 9.994% and Suzhou Iron Technology Co Ltd, down 9.844%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



