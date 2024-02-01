Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar, Cyprus hold polit...
DIPLOMACY

Qatar, Cyprus hold political consultations

Qatar's ambassador to Cyprus Ali Yousef Abdulrahman al-Mulla, HE Director of the European Affairs Department Saoud bin Abdulla Zaid al-Mahmoud, and the accompanying delegation attended the consultations round

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 1, 2024
QATARCYPRUSDIPLOMACY
PHOTO
A political consultations round between the foreign ministries of Qatar and Cyprus was held Wednesday in Nicosia.
HE the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi headed the Qatari side, while Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Kyriakos Kouros headed the Cypriot side.
During the political consultations, bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them were discussed.
Qatar's ambassador to Cyprus Ali Yousef Abdulrahman al-Mulla, HE Director of the European Affairs Department Saoud bin Abdulla Zaid al-Mahmoud, and the accompanying delegation attended the consultations round.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

OIL AND GAS

QatarEnergy awards $6bln worth in EPC contracts to increase oil production

QatarEnergy awards $6bln worth in EPC contracts to increase oil production
QatarEnergy awards $6bln worth in EPC contracts to increase oil production
LEGAL

Sharjah Consultative Council explores legal collaboration with University of Sharjah

Sharjah Consultative Council explores legal collaboration with University of Sharjah
Sharjah Consultative Council explores legal collaboration with University of Sharjah
HEALTH

UAE: Free life-saving heart surgeries given to 10 children from conflict zones

UAE: Free life-saving heart surgeries given to 10 children from conflict zones
UAE: Free life-saving heart surgeries given to 10 children from conflict zones
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets gain, helped by rate cut expectations

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets gain, helped by rate cut expectations
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets gain, helped by rate cut expectations
FINANCIAL SERVICES

GCC banks’ credit growth, profitability to stay strong in 2024: S&P

GCC banks’ credit growth, profitability to stay strong in 2024: S&P
GCC banks’ credit growth, profitability to stay strong in 2024: S&P
ECONOMY

Social security is crucial pillar of UAE's economic system: GPSSA

Social security is crucial pillar of UAE's economic system: GPSSA
Social security is crucial pillar of UAE's economic system: GPSSA
ECONOMY

Qatar hosts meeting GSO technical council

Qatar hosts meeting GSO technical council
Qatar hosts meeting GSO technical council
TAXATION

Parliament approves tax exemption proposal in Bahrain

Parliament approves tax exemption proposal in Bahrain
Parliament approves tax exemption proposal in Bahrain
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth

2.

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala names Khaled Al Marri as CEO of real estate investments platform

3.

Average individual wealth in UAE, Saudi to expand by over 105% in 10 years

4.

Saudi Royal Commission of AlUla appoints new CEO following Madani arrest

5.

Dubai crown prince approves expansion of ‘Dubai Schools’ project with $144.3mln budget

RELATED ARTICLES
1

British Deputy PM showers praise on Qatar's rich heritage, culture

2

New UN envoy tests waters for new talks on ending Cyprus division

3

Qatar's Minister of Finance meets officials during AFF 2024 participation

4

Israel far-right minister slams Qatar over Hamas attack

5

Qatar 'appalled' at alleged criticism by Netanyahu

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth

Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth
Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth

LATEST VIDEO

HEALTHCARE

VIDEO: Arab Health: Healthcare spending in UAE to top $34bln by 2027

VIDEO: Arab Health: Healthcare spending in UAE to top $34bln by 2027
VIDEO: Arab Health: Healthcare spending in UAE to top $34bln by 2027

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

OIL AND GAS

QatarEnergy awards $6bln worth in EPC contracts to increase oil production

QatarEnergy awards $6bln worth in EPC contracts to increase oil production
QatarEnergy awards $6bln worth in EPC contracts to increase oil production
ECONOMY

Non-oil growth to remain dynamic in UAE, Saudi Arabia in 2024: S&P

GOLD

UAE gold jewellery demand in 2023 falls 15% - World Gold Council

REAL ESTATE

New office space scheduled as Dubai market defies remote work expectations

LATEST NEWS
1

EGX nods to listing MB Engineering’s capital increase

2

Goldman Sachs, Pictet Asset Management dismiss default concerns for Egypt

3

Egypt agrees to slash investment spending by 15% in FY2023/24

4

UAE: Remote work system for working mothers proposed

5

UAE showcases defence products at ‘World Defence Show’ in Saudi Arabia

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds