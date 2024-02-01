Qatar, Cyprus hold political consultations

A political consultations round between the foreign ministries of Qatar and Cyprus was held Wednesday in Nicosia.HE the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi headed the Qatari side, while Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Kyriakos Kouros headed the Cypriot side.During the political consultations, bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them were discussed.Qatar's ambassador to Cyprus Ali Yousef Abdulrahman al-Mulla, HE Director of the European Affairs Department Saoud bin Abdulla Zaid al-Mahmoud, and the accompanying delegation attended the consultations round.