DIPLOMACY

Qatar's PM meets officials on sidelines of GCC-EU Forum on Regional Security

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the high-level forum between the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries and the European Union on regional security

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 23, 2024
QATARGCC COUNTRIESEUROPEAN UNIONDIPLOMACY
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met separately Monday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence of Ireland Michael Martin, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Italy Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Hanke Bruins, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain Jose Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Tobias Billstrom and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the high-level forum between the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries and the European Union on regional security, which took place in Luxembourg. The meetings dealt with discussing bilateral co-operation and the means to enhance it, in addition to discussing several regional and international issues of joint interest.
