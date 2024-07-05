GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi Thursday stressed firm Gulf-Egyptian relations and shared willingness to further cement them in all fields in a way that would serve their common interests and expectations.

The GCC chief made the remark in a phone contact with Egyptian Foreign Minister Bader Abdelati, in which he congratulated Abdelati on having been appointed as Egypt's top diplomat, the GCC Secretariat said in a press release.

Al-Budaiwi voiced sincere congratulations to the new Egyptian foreign minister and wished him the best of luck in his new job.

A new Egyptian cabinet was sworn in before President Abdulfatah Al-Asisi on Wednesday amid a wide-scale reshuffle. (end) as.mt

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).