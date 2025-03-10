Egypt - The Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) and the Embassy of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire in Cairo have signed a land sale agreement for a 5,000-square-meter plot, where the new embassy headquarters and the ambassador’s residence will be constructed in the Diplomatic District of the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

The agreement was signed by Khaled Abbas, Chairperson and Managing Director of ACUD, and Albert G. Dole, Côte d’Ivoire’s Ambassador to Egypt, in the presence of representatives from both parties.

Ambassador Dole expressed his satisfaction with the embassy’s relocation, stating, “We are delighted to be in the NAC, following the directives of the Ivorian President. This move is a testament to the strong ties between our two nations. We also extend our gratitude to ACUD for facilitating the contract signing in record time.” He highlighted that the NAC represents a significant leap in urban development, with its advanced infrastructure, modern transportation networks, expansive green spaces, and high-quality living standards. He further emphasized the importance of establishing the embassy in the Diplomatic District, given its distinguished design and suitability for diplomatic work.

For his part, Abbas welcomed the agreement, expressing his appreciation to the Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire. “We are pleased to sign this agreement, paving the way for the embassy’s relocation to the Diplomatic District in the New Administrative Capital. The presence of Côte d’Ivoire’s embassy is a valuable addition to the district,” he stated. He further noted that the number of embassies relocating to the NAC is steadily increasing, reinforcing the development of one of the world’s most sophisticated diplomatic districts.

The master plan for the first phase of the New Administrative Capital includes the Diplomatic District, designated to host all foreign embassies and diplomatic missions currently scattered across Cairo. The relocation initiative aims to create a centralized and state-of-the-art diplomatic hub, enhancing the capital’s role as a global and regional diplomatic center.

This agreement with the Embassy of Côte d’Ivoire continues ACUD’s efforts to attract diplomatic missions to the New Capital. It follows a series of similar agreements, including the most recent signing with the Embassy of Algeria in Cairo.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt