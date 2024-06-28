GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira have affirmed their joint determination to bolster further the Gulf-Brazilian relations.

The GCC General-Secretariat said in a statement on Thursday that the common desire was expressed during a meeting that grouped the two sides in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia.

It added that Al-Budaiwi handed over an official letter from Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to the Brazilian minister, inviting him to the first Gulf-Brazilian Ministerial meeting, due in Doha in September.

The statement added that the invitation reflected the GCC states' desire to cement the strategic relationship with Brazil in many sectors.

Moreover, the two sides affirmed during the meeting the two parties' resolve to promote further the distinguished relations, indicating that there are prospected mutual benefits in this respect.

The GCC, founded in the early 80s to bolster cooperation among the Arabian Gulf countries, groups Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

