On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to Brazil on Sunday 17th November 2024, to attend the G20 summit, held from 18th to 19th November 2024 in Rio de Janeiro.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed will meet with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors of mutual interest for the benefit of both nations.

Sheikh Khaled will also witness the exchange of several agreements, memorandums of understanding, and strategic partnerships between UAE and Brazilian organisations and companies across various vital sectors.