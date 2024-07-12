Qatar and France have deepened their strategic partnership with a renewed focus on co-operation, marked by high-level diplomacy and joint efforts to address global challenges, French ambassador Jean-Baptiste Faivre has said.



Speaking at a press briefing marking French National Day, the ambassador highlighted the two countries’ close collaboration, particularly in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



“France is supporting Qatar’s efforts to secure the release of all hostages, achieve an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, and ultimately lead to a political solution,” Faivre said.



This support, he noted, translates into concrete actions, including joint humanitarian initiatives such as the delivery of medicine and ambulances to Gaza, along with a $200 million contribution for the Palestinian population.



Faivre stressed that the close diplomatic consultation between Qatar and France is evident in the round-the-clock communication between officials from both countries.



He underlined the importance of such a collaborative approach which goes beyond the Gaza conflict, extending to critical situations like the war in Ukraine, where the security of Europe hangs in the balance.



The ambassador lauded Qatar’s participation in the Summit of Peace in June in Switzerland and its successful mediation efforts in returning Ukrainian children to their families. In addition, both countries are committed to supporting Lebanon in its efforts to regain stability and unity.



“We are also very grateful to Qatar for its position based I would say under the key principles of international law, respect of sovereignty of state which is very important to France and to Qatar,” he said.



Faivre cited the exceptional number of high-level visits between the two countries in recent years, including four visits by the French President to Doha and three visits by His Highness the Amir to France. These exchanges, he said, have culminated in two strategic dialogues, with a third planned for the coming months in Paris.



“I think the best reflection of the renewed strength of the strategic partnership between France and Qatar was His Highness’ State visit to France last February. It was the first State visit in 15 years. A State visit is a great mark of friendship and trust,” he stressed.



Beyond diplomacy, Faivre said such partnership covers economic and investment collaborations, with cross-investments in both countries benefiting from their respective economic strategies. The focus is on key sectors like energy transition, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and health. Bilateral trade between France and Qatar reached over €6.4 billion during 2022-2023.



He also acknowledged France’s recent democratic elections, highlighting the high voter turnout and the importance of debate within French society.



Faivre said France will also host the 19th Francophonie Summit in October, and Qatar’s participation is expected. This event, he added, signifies the commitment to cooperation and shared values between the two nations.

Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).