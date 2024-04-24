Social media
Qatar's Amir, Nepalese PM hold official talks

Prime Minister Dahal hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 24, 2024
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE Prime Minister of friendly Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal held a session of official talks in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

At the outset of the session, the Prime Minister of Nepal welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, and His Highness the Amir's historic visit as the first Arab leader to visit Nepal, which reflects the depth of relations between the two countries; looking forward to working with His Highness to promote the mutual cooperation and elevate the relations to broader horizons.

For his part, His Highness the Amir extended his deep thanks to the Prime Minister for the warm reception and hospitality.

His Highness the Amir affirmed the significance of the visit in light of the distinguished relations between the two countries, looking forward for the outcome of the visit to contribute to consolidating the bilateral cooperation in various fields, for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples. The Amir also praised the Nepalese community in the State of Qatar and its contribution to various development areas in the State.

During the session, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries and ways of promoting and developing them, in addition to the most prominent regional and international issues of common concern.

The session was attended by HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE the Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

On Nepal's side, the session was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha, the Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet, the Minister Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Hit Bahadur Tamang, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma, the Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Security Dol Prasad Aryal, the Minister of Education, Science and Technology Sumana Shrestha, the Minister of Youth and Sports Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, and senior officials.

His Highness the Amir and the Prime Minister of Nepal held earlier a bilateral meeting, and discussed a host of issues of common concern.
Prime Minister Dahal hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation.
