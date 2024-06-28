Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar's Finance Minister...
DIPLOMACY

Qatar's Finance Minister takes part in ministerial roundtable in Paris

Reuters Images
Reuters Images
Reuters Images

The event was held on the sidelines of the 11th edition of the Paris Forum 2024, which concluded in the French capital

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 28, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
FRANCEQATARDIPLOMACY
PHOTO
HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari participated in a ministerial roundtable meeting titled ‘Sovereign Debt Challenge’ in Paris recently.

The event was held on the sidelines of the 11th edition of the Paris Forum 2024, which concluded in the French capital.

The session was attended by several ministers and dignitaries. The session discussed an overview of the comprehensive assessment of the current weaknesses in global sovereign debt.

In addition to discussing progress in creditor co-ordination, refinancing conditions including expected prospects for more market issuances, and other potential proactive solutions to liquidity pressures for solvent countries facing short-term liquidity risks.

On his part, al-Kuwari emphasised the necessity of effectively addressing the challenges posed by sovereign debts and exploring suitable methods and frameworks to tackle the emerging issues resulting from these debts.

He also discussed Qatar's initiative to alleviate the burden of debt for education, stating: “Qatar's step to cancel outstanding debts reflects tremendous efforts in enhancing education and achieving sustainable development, with beneficiary countries committing to investing in education and community development.”

The minister further elucidated that through co-operation with the World Bank and the Education Above All Foundation, practical plans are being devised to support debtor countries by providing necessary technical assistance.

Co-ordinating additional grants and multi-party loans for educational projects is considered a proactive step towards sustainable development, with a focus on easing the financial burden on concerned nations.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

LEGAL

Minister: Kuwait keen on modernizing judicial system

Minister: Kuwait keen on modernizing judicial system
Minister: Kuwait keen on modernizing judicial system
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

New project to enrich Qatar’s tourism and entertainment sectors: Minister

New project to enrich Qatar’s tourism and entertainment sectors: Minister
New project to enrich Qatar’s tourism and entertainment sectors: Minister
ECONOMY

Kuwait opens investment office in Saudi for economic diversification

Kuwait opens investment office in Saudi for economic diversification
Kuwait opens investment office in Saudi for economic diversification
DEFENSE

Kuwait bolsters defense with final Caracal aircraft delivery

Kuwait bolsters defense with final Caracal aircraft delivery
Kuwait bolsters defense with final Caracal aircraft delivery
MIDDLE EAST

US invites Arab, Israeli foreign ministers to NATO summit, FT says

US invites Arab, Israeli foreign ministers to NATO summit, FT says
US invites Arab, Israeli foreign ministers to NATO summit, FT says
CONFLICT

Gazans struggle to feed their children under Israeli campaign

Gazans struggle to feed their children under Israeli campaign
Gazans struggle to feed their children under Israeli campaign
CONFLICT

Amid Gaza war, Israel warns could send Lebanon 'back to Stone Age'

Amid Gaza war, Israel warns could send Lebanon 'back to Stone Age'
Amid Gaza war, Israel warns could send Lebanon 'back to Stone Age'
CONFLICT

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,765

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,765
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,765

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

EXCLUSIVE: General manager of Binance FZE in Dubai to leave virtual assets exchange

2.

Hedge fund Jain Global raises $5.3bln, gets Abu Dhabi's ADIA backing

3.

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

4.

PIF unit Saudi Global Ports, China’s SANY sign $1.87bln investment deal

5.

Saudi Arabia accelerates renewable energy push with 5.5 GW solar power deals

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatari-Saudi coordination meeting convened to develop work mechanisms at Abu Samra, Salwa border crossings

2

Qatar's role as honest mediator highlighted

3

Qatar key regional partner: US official

4

Qatar reiterates support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty

5

Opportunities rife for Qatar-Sweden economic ties: Swedish envoy

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS
Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

LATEST VIDEO

DIVIDEND

VIDEO: ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with 10% annual growth

VIDEO: ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with 10% annual growth
VIDEO: ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with 10% annual growth

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Japan’s banking firm Mizuho to open regional HQ in Saudi Arabia

Japan’s banking firm Mizuho to open regional HQ in Saudi Arabia
Japan’s banking firm Mizuho to open regional HQ in Saudi Arabia
ECONOMY

Fitch affirms UAE’s rating at 'AA-', outlook stable

SUKUK

Oman's EDO sells second dollar sukuk

REAL ESTATE

Kuwait real estate developer Mabanee inks $146.7mln credit facility deal

LATEST NEWS
1

UK economy grew 0.7% in first quarter of 2024

2

Asia shares set for five-month winning streak; yen slides

3

Dealmakers optimistic on global M&A prospects despite sluggish growth

4

Political risk aversion rubs its eyes: Mike Dolan

5

PowerChina lands EPC contract for key Saudi power project

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds