Qatar's role as honest mediator highlighted

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Majed bin Mohamed bin Hassan al-Ansari participated yesterday in the plenary session of the London conference titled "A leaderless world solving global crises in 2024," sponsored by Chatham House.The session discussed a number of crises that the world is currently witnessing, especially the war in Ukraine and Gaza, the conflict in Sudan, and their impact on the international system.Dr. al-Ansari stressed the importance of mediators in resolving global disputes, noting in this context that Qatar has contributed to resolving a number of conflicts in different regions of the world, based on its firm belief in the necessity of resolving disputes through peaceful means, pointing out that it has become a reliable international mediator.Dr al-Ansari stressed the role of the mediator in reaching sustainable solutions to conflicts by addressing their root causes.