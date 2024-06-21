Social media
DIPLOMACY

Qatar's role as honest mediator highlighted

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Majed bin Mohamed bin Hassan al-Ansari participated yesterday in the plenary session of the London conference titled

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 21, 2024
Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Majed bin Mohamed bin Hassan al-Ansari participated yesterday in the plenary session of the London conference titled "A leaderless world solving global crises in 2024," sponsored by Chatham House.

The session discussed a number of crises that the world is currently witnessing, especially the war in Ukraine and Gaza, the conflict in Sudan, and their impact on the international system.

Dr. al-Ansari stressed the importance of mediators in resolving global disputes, noting in this context that Qatar has contributed to resolving a number of conflicts in different regions of the world, based on its firm belief in the necessity of resolving disputes through peaceful means, pointing out that it has become a reliable international mediator.

Dr al-Ansari stressed the role of the mediator in reaching sustainable solutions to conflicts by addressing their root causes.
