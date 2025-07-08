RIO DE JANEIRO — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed the Kingdom’s aspiration to foster productive cooperation across multilateral platforms in pursuit of shared development and expanded opportunities.



On behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Prince Faisal participated on Monday in the opening session of the second day of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Saudi Arabia is attending the summit as an invited state.



In his address, Prince Faisal began by thanking Brazil for hosting the summit and commended its role as chair of BRICS this year.



Highlighting the challenges facing the world today, Prince Faisal emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in avoiding escalation and maintaining global security.



He cited the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, denouncing Israeli attacks on health infrastructure and civilians as grave violations of international humanitarian law. These actions, he said, represent a direct challenge to the rules-based international order.



He called on the international community to uphold its moral and legal obligations by ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access and civilian protection. "The suffering in Gaza cannot be ignored," he stressed.



"The international community must take serious steps to end this crisis and work toward a comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution and international law."



Turning to the summit’s main theme — the environment, climate action, and global health — Prince Faisal reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.



He called for a balanced and pragmatic approach that respects the varied capacities and circumstances of different nations.



The foreign minister also congratulated Brazil on its upcoming hosting of COP30 and expressed hope for tangible outcomes to address the global climate challenge.



Prince Faisal noted that Saudi Arabia, as a water-scarce country, has developed advanced techniques for environmental management and water conservation.



He pointed to the Kingdom’s leadership in founding the Global Water Organization, aimed at ensuring equitable access to this critical resource.

On health, the minister said that Vision 2030 includes wide-ranging reforms that prioritize prevention and integrated care.



He highlighted the Kingdom’s experience managing large-scale gatherings such as Hajj and Umrah, and its development of early warning and planning systems. These efforts, he said, position Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for public health emergency preparedness in line with international standards.

