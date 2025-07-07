The World Bank said on Monday that Syria’s gross domestic product is expected to grow modestly by 1% in 2025, following a contraction of 1.5% in 2024.

"The easing of sanctions provides some upside potential; however, progress remains limited as frozen assets and restricted access to international banking continue to hinder energy supply, foreign assistance, humanitarian support, and trade and investment," the World Bank said in a statement.

