Amali Properties, a boutique ultra-luxury property development firm in the UAE, has unveiled its first master-planned community, Amali Island, a collection of exclusive villas on The World Islands in Dubai.

Nestled along the pristine shores of the Arabian Gulf, the 24 ultra-luxurious beachfront villas represent the epitome of bespoke opulence, offering residents a blend of sophistication, personalisation, and breathtaking natural beauty.

Unveiling the project, the Emirati developer said Amali Island offers seven distinct architectural styles, allowing residents to craft their ideal beachfront home with unobstructed vistas of the sea, sky, and Palm Jumeirah.

Spanning a total area of 1,200,000 sq ft. it links two of The World Islands (Uruguay & São Paolo) and each villa boasts up to 50m of exclusive beachfront.

"We are proud to unveil Amali Island as a testament to our dedication to redefining luxury living in Dubai," remarked Ali Sajwani, the co-founder and CEO of Amali.

"Through attention to detail and partnership with the award-winning members of our atelier, we aim to create an exclusive haven where residents can indulge in unbridled waterfront luxury that feels like coming home to a holiday," he stated.

Designed by award-winning architects, Elastic, the villas at Amali offer two distinct architectural approaches: Minima and Grande, with two distinct interiors conceptualised by HBA Residential, Ultra and Terra.

The villas, of seven different typologies draw inspiration from the Ombu tree of Uruguay, which is a symbol of resilience, adaptability, and shelter.

Each of the villas is a masterpiece featuring private stretches of beach, private berths with direct access to villas, sweeping views of the Dubai skyline, Palm Jumeirah and Atlantis The Royal, and luxurious amenities such as rooftop terraces, outdoor firepits, teppanyaki bars, jacuzzis and multiple pools.

Villa Avatea, the crown jewel of the island, exemplifies the seamless integration of luxury and nature. With meticulously designed water channels and lush landscaping, it sits on a private islet connected to the island; Avatea offers residents an unrivalled sanctuary of tranquility and elegance.

Residents of Amalli Island also have exclusive access to their own 10,000 sqft Clubhouse, which serves as the hub of the island's recreation, adventure and leisure. In addition to world-class spa and gym facilities, the Clubhouse also features a gourmet restaurant, swim-up bar, cigar lounge, horizon and saltwater pools and yoga decks.

Amali Island is further distinguished by its resort-like amenities including private berths, a floating helipad, a meticulously designed public realm as well as a floating padel court.

"Amali Island represents our commitment to crafting a truly unique living experience," said its co-founder Amira Sajwani.

"With its innovative design inspired by nature, this project reflects our vision of harmonising ultra luxury living just minutes from mainland Dubai," she added.-TradeArabia News Service

