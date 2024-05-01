As the largest hotel operator in Saudi Arabia, Accor is spearheading a strategic transformation of the country's tourism sector, marking a new era of hospitality in the kingdom.

In addition to bolstering its presence, the world-leading hospitality group recently launched Accor One Living, providing dedicated expertise around mixed use and branded residential development.

It sees great opportunity with the design-driven Tribe brand and the introduction of one-of-a-kind hotels under its Handwritten Collection brand to the Saudi market, presenting new and exciting opportunities for growth.

Accor currently operates 13 brands in Saudi Arabia, spanning across the premium, midscale, and economy segments, as well as luxury brands and Ennismore's lifestyle collective.

With leading brands including ibis, Novotel, Adagio, Mercure, Mövenpick, Swissotel, Pullman, Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Banyan Tree and others, the group has solidified its position as a leading hospitality provider, offering a wide range of services and experiences.

Furthermore, Accor has firmly established its presence in the Holy Cities, offering a diverse range of accommodation options across 13 properties, including Swissôtel Makkah, Raffles Makkah Palace, Pullman ZamZam Makkah, Mövenpick Hotel & Residence Hajar Tower Makkah, and Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel.

Adding to this esteemed collection, Mercure Makkah Al Aziziya debuted during the Hajj season in 2023, followed by the introduction of Mercure Makkah Al Aziziya. Upcoming are Fairmont Rua Madinah and Abraj Omar Hotel & Residences Makkah – MGallery Collection, both set to debut in 2027.

These additions further enhance Accor's offerings, ensuring pilgrims and visitors alike experience exceptional hospitality throughout their stay.

Last year, Accor launched Accor One Living, reaffirming its position as a leading global player in the branded residences sector – one of the fastest-growing categories in hospitality. Saudi destinations in place include highlights such as Swissôtel Living Jeddah, Adagio Jeddah City Centre, Adagio Jeddah Malik Road, Fairmont Ramla Serviced Residences and the upcoming Novotel Residences Makkah.

Accor's alignment with the kingdom's goals remains a key driver in its development strategy, penetrating the market within both key locations and exciting new destinations, such as The Red Sea, AlUla and NEOM.

At The Red Sea development, Accor is set to launch an extraordinary lineup of brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Faena and Ennismore’s SLS, delivering iconic and unique luxury and lifestyle experiences on 200 kilometres of untouched coastline.

In the Diriyah Gate master development, Accor will also open properties under the brands of Orient Express, Raffles, and Faena.

Accor's affinity with the kingdom has been 30 years in the making, stretching beyond its leading cities and developments into second-wave cities, including the development and franchising of 18 Accor properties in partnership with AMSA Hospitality, set to open properties in Ha'il, Jubail, Taif, Al-Ula, Tabuk and Jazan over the next 10 years with the first property signed, Mercure Khamis Mushayt in Aseer.

Agnès Roquefort, Global Chief Development Officer, Luxury & Lifestyle Division, Accor said: “At Accor, we continue to explore the vast potential for luxury and lifestyle brands in Saudi Arabia, aligning with Vision 2030.

“We are strategically diversifying our offerings to cater to various traveller preferences, from high-end luxury experiences to vibrant lifestyle concepts."

Throughout 2024, Accor is poised to unveil a series of new properties, adding over 635 rooms across the premium, midscale, and economy segments; notable among these is Novotel Sahafa Riyadh, offering modern accommodations and amenities.

Beyond these segments, the group will also introduce three luxury and lifestyle properties over the next 12 months — Sofitel Riyadh (388 rooms) as well as Ennismore’s Rixos Obhur Jeddah (247 rooms) and SO/ Hotel & Residences Jeddah Tahlia (147 keys) — expanding the network even further. Additionally, in the lifestyle space, Ennismore – in which Accor owns a majority share – has 13 hotels and resorts (3,500+ rooms) in the pipeline which are expected to open over the coming years.

Duncan O’Rourke, Chief Executive Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division for Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific at Accor commented, "Through our compelling brands and strategic alliances, we are poised to shape the future of hospitality in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Together, we are not just building hotels; we are contributing to the growth of local communities."

Accor's commitment to fostering and developing the hospitality sector from the grassroots level is evident in its strategic partnership with the Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia. The partnership, dedicated to nurturing and developing Saudi talent, is exemplified by the 'Tamayyaz by Accor' programme, which provides fresh graduates and talented individuals with a clear path to career advancement.

With 41 properties and more than 16,000 rooms currently operating in the kingdom and a robust development pipeline with an ambitious growth plan to add over 45 hotels and an additional 9,800+ rooms in the country by 2030, Accor remains in a leadership position, steadfast in its commitment to the Saudi market. – TradeArabia News Service

