ENVI Lodges, the outdoor hospitality brand specialising in experiential lodges, has signed a management agreement to develop ENVI Al Shafa, a mountain retreat nestled in the serene hills near Taif.

Scheduled to open in December 2026, the lodge will be the first of its kind in the mountains of the Kingdom, offering a refined yet grounded experience rooted in nature and multi-generational wellness.

Set at an altitude of over 2,000 meters, Al Shafa enjoys a cool climate year-round—an increasingly rare luxury in the Arabian Peninsula.

This mountain lodge will introduce a variety of spacious villas, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, with panoramic valley views.

Each unit is designed to provide privacy and comfort while blending seamlessly into the surrounding landscape.

Guests are welcomed into a cosy lounge reminiscent of luxury Alpine resorts.

The restaurant will feature an open-flame grill set against a panoramic mountain valley, blending seamlessly with the rustic Mediterranean farm-style cooking.

The lodge will also feature a cooking studio, inviting guests to discover local and regional recipes, learn about nutrition, explore farm-to-table cooking, and share a unique culinary experience.

The ENVI Garden will serve as a meditation space and as a chef’s garden where various herbs and plants will be used in the kitchen as well as in various wellness treatments.

An entertainment hub and pottery workshop will cater to guests of all ages, allowing families to slow down and share memorable moments together.

“ENVI Al Shafa is going to be one of the first high altitude wellness lodges in the Kingdom. It’s a sanctuary in the clouds, a multi-generational wellbeing experience at 2,000m above sea level,” said Chris Nader, Co-founder of ENVI Lodges. “This project perfectly aligns with our mission to create immersive escapes and adds to the growing momentum behind Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).