Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, is preparing for further Middle East momentum with the phased opening of Dusit Princess Al Majma’ah in Riyadh, which will become the group’s first operational hotel in Saudi Arabia.

The opening is scheduled as part of the company’s 2026 pipeline.

Dusit is positioning the group for what could become one of its strongest years of openings in 2026, spanning the Middle East, Asia, and selected emerging markets.

Collectively, projects progressing toward opening during the year are expected to add more than 1,400 rooms to Dusit’s global portfolio.

Dusit International has also achieved the strongest development performance in its history, recording an all-time high of 24 hotel signings in 2025 and significantly strengthening its global pipeline across key growth markets in the Middle East, Asia, and beyond.

In Saudi Arabia, Dusit signed Dusit Hotel Al Ahsa, located within the UNESCO-listed Al Ahsa Oasis, marking a significant addition to its Middle East portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to culturally and environmentally significant destinations.

“The momentum achieved in 2025 reflects the strength of Dusit’s long-term strategy and the clarity of our direction as a group,” said Chanin Donavanik, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dusit International. “Our priority has been to build a high-quality, well-balanced portfolio that can perform across market cycles, supported by strong brands and a deep understanding of the destinations we serve. In 2026, we remain focused on disciplined execution and sustainable growth, while staying mindful of the broader economic and geopolitical environment.”

