PM leads Qatar at GCC-EU meet

PHOTO
Qatar participated in the high-level forum between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the European Union on regional security, held Monday in Luxembourg.© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired Qatar's delegation to the forum.
The forum discussed developments in the region and ways for de-escalation, particularly in ending the war in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, the forum addressed the developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, maritime security, and freedom of navigation.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired Qatar's delegation to the forum.
The forum discussed developments in the region and ways for de-escalation, particularly in ending the war in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, the forum addressed the developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, maritime security, and freedom of navigation.