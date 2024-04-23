PM leads Qatar at GCC-EU meet

Qatar participated in the high-level forum between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the European Union on regional security, held Monday in Luxembourg.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired Qatar's delegation to the forum.

The forum discussed developments in the region and ways for de-escalation, particularly in ending the war in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, the forum addressed the developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, maritime security, and freedom of navigation.

