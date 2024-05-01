RIYADH — The Council of Ministers on Tuesday underscored Saudi Arabia’s efforts, in partnership with other friendly countries, to strengthen collective action towards ending the war in the Gaza Strip as well as to ensure the safety of civilians, provide humanitarian aid, and support the international recognition of an independent Palestinian state. Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman chaired the weekly session of the Cabinet in Riyadh.



The Cabinet discussed the latest developments and events at the regional and international levels, and renewed the Kingdom’s commitment to promoting international peace and security and supporting paths of stability and development in the Middle East and other regions of the world.



In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosary said that the Cabinet reviewed multiple reports on local affairs and commended the progress achieved in the initiatives and indicators of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The Cabinet acknowledged the accomplishments made in the 8th year of the initiative, including improving education, healthcare, housing, and infrastructure, creating job opportunities, accelerating the diversification of the national economy, supporting promising sectors, empowering women and youth, and improving the quality of life for all.



At the outset of the session, Al-Dosary said, the Cabinet was briefed on the recent discussions held between the Kingdom and various countries at bilateral and multilateral levels to expand areas of political and economic cooperation in order to serve mutual interests and enhance coordination on global issues and challenges.



The Council commended the outcomes of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Special Meeting hosted by the Kingdom under the theme “Global Cooperation, Growth and Energy for Development,” which was held as part of the Kingdom’s ongoing support for joint efforts and boosting global economic growth rates in light of its historic unprecedented economic transformation that consolidated its position as a global investment destination.



The Cabinet also praised Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman’s patronage of the celebration of the golden jubilee of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), reiterating the Kingdom’s strong commitment to the principles of Islamic solidarity and common development, and its keenness to continue working with the bank to achieve its objectives in supporting economic cooperation among member states and other countries.



The Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum held in Madinah. The forum included new initiatives and development projects that will enhance services and facilities provided to pilgrims so as to enable them perform their religious rituals in ease and comfort.



The Cabinet approved a cooperation agreement between the Saudi and Bahraini governments in the field of energy. It endorsed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Saudi and Nigerian governments for cooperation in the oil and gas sectors, and another one between the Saudi and Japanese governments on establishing a strategic dialogue at the level of ministers of foreign affairs.



The Council authorized minister of health or his deputy to discuss and sign with the Singaporean side a draft MoU for cooperation in the health fields between the Saudi Ministry of Health and the Singaporean Ministry of Health. It approved a MoU between the Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and the Korean Customs Service for mutual recognition of the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program of each entity.



The Cabinet endorsed another MoU between the Saudi National Anti-Corruption Commission and the Indian Central Vigilance Commission in the field of corruption prevention and control. It approved a MoU between the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) and the Portuguese National Authority of Medicines and Health Products in the field of regulating medicines, medical devices, supplies, and cosmetics.



A cooperation agreement was also endorsed between the Saudi Presidency of State Security and the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence in the field of combating terrorism crimes and its financing.



The Cabinet approved a MoU in the field of technical and vocational training between the Saudi Technical and Vocational Training Corporation and the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

