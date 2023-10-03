Social media
Qatar Charity provides new aid to Sudanese refugees in Chad

The Farchana camp, approximately 1,020km away from N'Djamena, the capital of Chad, currently hosts nearly 37,000 Sudanese refugees who have fled the war in Sudan

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 3, 2023
Qatar Charity (QC) responded to the appeal of the government of Chad by providing support to Sudanese refugees at the Farchana camp, adjacent to Sudan-Chad border. For the second time, it delivered 1,315 food packages containing essential food items to meet the needs of the refugee families.
The Farchana camp, approximately 1,020km away from N'Djamena, the capital of Chad, currently hosts nearly 37,000 Sudanese refugees who have fled the war in Sudan. They are experiencing deteriorating living conditions, shortages in medical care and medications, amid increasing concerns of disease outbreaks among them, a QC statement said.
Khalid Abdulla Alyafei, director of the Emergency and Relief Department at QC, said, "From the very beginning of receiving refugees in the camp, our relief teams intensified their field visits through our office in Chad. We have been in direct coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to assess the humanitarian situation in eastern and southern Chad and the challenges that arise there."
He pointed out that, through assessing the current conditions of the refugees in the camp, they primarily need healthcare services and educational opportunities for the children, who may number up to approximately 3,000 school-aged children. He emphasised there is an urgent need to ensure proper nutrition, which is a lifeline against the spread of diseases, in addition to providing tents for refugee families to preserve their human dignity.
