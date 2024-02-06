Qatar Charity (QC), with the support of generous individuals in Qatar, has implemented a significant humanitarian project to aid hundreds of orphans and those deprived of support, who were relocated from Khartoum to Wad Madani in Sudan due to ongoing conflicts. The project aimed to support the Mygoma Orphanage for a duration of two months, focusing on securing both food and non-food items, providing medicines and essentials, and offering incentives to mothers and the orphanage’s medical and administrative staff.

Dr Rahab Al-Zain, director of Primary Healthcare at the Ministry of Health, emphasised QC’s crucial role in saving the lives of children during a critical period after the cessation of support from other entities. The Ministry of Health expressed gratitude to QC and the people of Qatar for their significant humanitarian support during this challenging time.

QC’s commitment included providing essential support such as food, personal hygiene items, clothing for children and mothers, healthcare assistance, necessary medicines, incentives for staff, entertainment kits, toys, generator fuel, and essential maintenance to address power outages in the city.

Zainab Abu Jouda, director of the Mygoma orphanage, expressed gratitude and praise for QC’s significant support in running the orphanage for two months. She highlighted that QC took the initiative when there were concerns about the fate of the children in the orphanage. Abu Jouda emphasized that the impact of Qatar Charity’s interventions was immensely significant in addressing the challenges faced by the orphanage.

Hawwa Jibril, a mother with 28 years of service at the orphanage, shared the hardships experienced by the staff, including the impact of war, bombings, water and electricity cuts, and a shortage of working mothers at the orphanage due to the intensity of the conflict. Many mothers were unable to come out of fear for their lives. Jibril underscored the crucial role of QC’s support, particularly the incentives provided, in helping the working staff continue to deliver services with the required quality despite the difficult circumstances.

The humanitarian project by QC aimed to alleviate the suffering of these vulnerable children who had to move from Khartoum to Wad Madani due to the prolonged impact of conflict in Sudan.

