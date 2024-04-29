Residents of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah are not enjoying a typical spring week and have been hit with intense showers accompanied by heavy rains and hailstorms. Sharjah and Ajman also received heavy rains and motorists reported heavy traffic.

The UAE's Met Department advised people to take precautions during strong convective cloud activity associated with rainfall over Eastern and Northern areas. Strong winds may further reduce horizontal visibility. The authority said it is crucial to stay away from areas prone to flash flooding and accumulated rainwater to ensure safety.

This comes as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) posted a video of rainwater cascading down from the mountains in Ghayl. The Ras Al Khaimah police warned residents of the inclement weather in several areas of the emirate, accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds. They urged people to be cautious and avoid going to the sea.

Earlier, the NCM forecast the to be fair to partly cloudy after heavy showers and hailstorm in some parts of the country on Sunday.

The met also warned of some low clouds to appear Eastward in the morning, with a chance of some local convective rainy cloud formation eastwards, northwards, and over some internal areas by afternoon. Expect some fresh winds with a speed of 40 km/hr from 08:15 until 18:00 Monday.

Temperature will reach up to 39ºC and 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. Residents could expect a humid night over some internal and coastal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation by early morning especially westward.

While some parts of the UAE experienced heavy to moderate rainfall, as well as hails in Al Ain on Sunday, the country is bracing itself for unstable weather conditions in the coming days.

As residents prepare for unsettled weather and rainfall on May 2, NCM expert stressed that May 2-3 is identified as the ‘peak’ of the situation. The days ahead will witness moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas, occasionally accompanied by lightning and thunder, with a probability of hail.