The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria held their first round of political consultations, in Doha on Sunday.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi chaired the Qatari side, and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lounes Magramane led the Algerian side.The two sides discussed bilateral relations and several topics of common interest.

