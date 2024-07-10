The Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani and Iraqi Minister of Commerce Atheer Daoud Salman al-Ghurairi co-chaired the seventh session of the Qatari-Iraqi Joint Committee for Economic and Trade Co-operation, held in Baghdad on July 7-8. The session reflected the mutual commitment to enhancing bilateral co-operation, developing economic partnerships, and improving joint mechanisms between the two sides.



In his opening remarks, HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad praised the strong fraternal relations between Qatar and Iraq, noting that these relations serve as a catalyst for strengthening and deepening economic, trade, and investment co-operation.



He highlighted the deep-rooted historical ties based on mutual trust and fruitful co-operation between Qatar and Iraq, which have evolved over the years. These ties provide a foundation for advancing and diversifying promising bilateral co-operation in sectors critical to development, given the distinguished capabilities and strategic and economic commonalities shared by both countries.



The committee meeting highlighted the economic potential and promising investment environment in both countries, presenting significant opportunities for the Qatari and Iraqi private sectors to build partnerships.



The discussions focused on the substantial investment opportunities available between Qatar and Iraq, encompassing vital sectors such as industry, infrastructure, renewable energy projects, digital transformation, financial and logistics services, and other sectors where co-operation can enhance relations and increase trade volume.



At the conclusion of the seventh session of the Qatari-Iraqi committee, a joint report was signed outlining areas of co-operation. These included trade, industry, investment, free zones, the private sector, energy, finance, taxation, customs, transportation, civil aviation, telecommunications, information technology, construction, public housing, municipalities, infrastructure, agriculture, water resources, education, higher education, scientific research, health, environment, culture, youth, sports, labor, social welfare, and justice.

