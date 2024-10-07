Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari has met with Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry deputy chairman Safarov Umidbek Akbarovich to explore ways to enhance chamber-related co-operation and boost trade exchanges between Qatar and Uzbekistan.



The meeting also focused on the investment climate in both countries and highlighted opportunities for partnerships and co-operation between Qatari and Uzbek business owners.



During the meeting, al-Kuwari emphasised the strong interest of Qatari businessmen in exploring the available opportunities in Uzbekistan, affirming the chamber’s keenness on encouraging both Qatari and Uzbek business entities to establish joint ventures and highlighting the importance of activating a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two chambers last year.



Further, al-Kuwari emphasised the chamber’s readiness to assist Uzbek investors interested in entering the Qatari market, indicating that the chamber would provide necessary information regarding business procedures, relevant legislation, and the regulatory framework for foreign investments in Qatar.



In turn, Akbarovich expressed Uzbekistan's strong interest in enhancing economic and commercial co-operation with Qatar, noting that several official visits to Doha are scheduled over the next two months to promote Uzbek industries in Qatar and gain insight into Qatar’s investment climate. He said these visits will focus on identifying sectors where potential partnerships with Qatari companies can be formed.



Akbarovich also emphasised the importance of the incentives provided by Qatar’s free zones, which position Qatar as a hub for Uzbekistan to access the broader regional markets.



He also reiterated the Uzbekistan Chamber’s interest in advancing bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Qatar to benefit the business sectors of both nations. Akbarovich highlighted the various economic reforms and incentives offered by Uzbekistan to attract Qatari investors looking to establish businesses in key sectors such as textiles, agriculture, food products and others.

