Doha: Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, and the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at deepening economic and investment cooperation between Qatar and Poland.

This collaboration, formalised during the Poland-Qatar Investment Forum hosted by the Embassy of Poland in Doha, reflects a shared commitment to promoting mutual interests and unlocking new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

The strategic partnership establishes the framework for exchanging information and data between both parties to support and strengthen investment flows between Qatar and Poland. Under the agreement, Invest Qatar will provide Polish companies with comprehensive support, including insights into Qatar's business and regulatory landscape, guidance on investment opportunities, assistance with business setup and introductions to key stakeholders.

The agency will also offer aftercare services to Polish firms already operating in Qatar, ensuring a seamless experience for new and existing investors.

PAIH will support Invest Qatar in promoting business opportunities in Qatar to Polish companies, as well as refer interested investors looking to enter the market.

Additionally, PAIH and Invest Qatar will collaborate to participate in joint events, workshops and conferences aimed at strengthening business exchange and bilateral investment between Qatar and Poland.

CEO of Invest Qatar, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, said: "This partnership with PAIH marks a new chapter in the long-standing relationship between Qatar and Poland that has been built on mutual respect, shared values and a commitment to progress.

Through this collaboration, we aim to open new avenues for economic growth, support Polish companies to explore the wealth of opportunities available in Qatar and foster meaningful partnerships that drive innovation and long-term growth."

For his part, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Polish Investment and Trade Agency Lukasz Gwiazdowski, said: "We are pleased to join forces with Invest Qatar to support Polish companies in expanding their global footprint. This collaboration will not only facilitate access to new markets but also foster significant connections between our business communities. We look forward to working together to drive investment and create lasting value for both economies."

This collaboration aligns with Invest Qatar's commitment to position Qatar as a reliable long-term strategic partner to nations and businesses around the world while supporting its national economic diversification objectives.

It also reaffirms the close and historic ties between Qatar and Poland, with diplomatic relations being established over 35 years ago.

This is exemplified by the significant trade and commercial ties between the two countries, with trade reaching approximately QAR 4.2 billion in 2024, and the presence of over 35 Polish companies operating across a variety of sectors in Qatar, including professional services, logistics and technology.

