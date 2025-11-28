Doha: The third session of the joint trade and economic Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Commission convened Thursday, with the participation of several senior officials and representatives from the public and private sectors of both countries.

The session was co-chaired by Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, representing the Qatari side, and Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of the Republic of Turkmenistan, HE Nazar Aganov, representing the Turkmen side.

In his address, HE Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed emphasized the strength and solidity of the bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkmenistan, noting that the Joint Economic and Trade Commission constitutes an important platform for developing the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries and strengthening partnerships in various fields, particularly economic, trade, and investment sectors.

His Excellency added that relations between the two countries are witnessing steady growth, reflecting the keenness of both leaderships to expand cooperation.

He expressed his hope that the meetings of this session would contribute to elevating the level of partnership and coordination between the two sides, and strengthening cooperation in various economic, financial, and investment sectors, thus fulfilling the aspirations of both countries and their friendly peoples for development and prosperity.

The Minister of State for Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry called on investors and companies in Turkmenistan to explore the opportunities available in the Qatari market and to diversify and develop economic and investment partnerships between the business sectors of both countries in a way that serves their common interests.

For his part, Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of the Republic of Turkmenistan, HE Nazar Aganov, emphasized the importance of the Joint Commission as a practical mechanism for identifying development priorities and strengthening Qatari-Turkmen cooperation.

He noted the necessity of holding its meetings regularly to ensure the effective implementation of the partnership agenda between the two friendly countries.

He pointed out that there are a number of sectors that offer broad opportunities for developing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of energy, agricultural products, textiles, and chemical industries, which will contribute to enhancing opportunities for complementary partnerships between the two sides.

During the third session of the Joint Economic and Trade Commission, cooperation in various sectors of mutual interest was reviewed.

Both sides emphasized the need to activate agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between different entities in both countries, and to finalize the formation of the Qatari-Turkmen Business Council and activate its activities.

The aim is to strengthen economic partnership, increase the volume of trade and industrial exchange, and facilitate the flow of goods, services, and investments between the two friendly nations.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in several areas, including trade, industry, energy, customs, health, science and research, environment, culture, sports, labor, and air transport.

They agreed to take the necessary steps to further deepen cooperation in these sectors.

