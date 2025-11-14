Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of China to Qatar H E Cao Xiaolin has said that China’s recently adopted 15th Five-Year Plan will serve as a booster for elevating practical co-operation across all sectors between China and Qatar and a golden key to unlocking a new golden era for the China-Qatar strategic partnership.

In a press briefing on China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and bilateral relations held yesterday, the Ambassador said that the adoption of the Doha Political Declaration at the Second World Summit for Social Development has made significant contributions to advancing global social development and enhancing the common well-being of humanity.

“The event also demonstrated Qatar’s exceptional capabilities in hosting conference and its steadfast support for the cause of global social development. I hereby express my appreciation and congratulations to Qatar for the successful hosting of the Summit.”

Xiaolin said that China’s 15th Five-Year Plan sets the goal of China’s per capita Gross Domestic Production (GDP) reaching the level of moderately developed countries by 2035.

He said that H E Han Zheng, Vice President of China, attended the Second World Summit for Social Development in Qatar upon invitation, and delivered a speech at the general debate of the Summit. “He noted that the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity, as well as the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), and the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), all proposed by President Xi Jinping, have charted the course for advancing global social development.”

The Ambassador further said that under the strategic guidance of H E President Xi Jinping and Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the China-Qatar strategic partnership has gone through an 11-year golden period of development.

“The mutual trust between China and Qatar has continued to deepen. China and Qatar have supported each other on issues which bear on our respective core interests and major concerns.”

He noted that the co-operation between China and Qatar have achieved fruitful outcomes in various fields. “Since 2020, China has remained Qatar’s largest trading partner and top export destination for five consecutive years. The two-way trade volume increased from $10.6bn in 2014 to $24.22bn in 2024, marking a growth of over 128%.”

Ambassador Xiaolin said that China has fostered a first-class business environment, welcoming and supporting increased investment from GCC nations. “The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) acquired a $490m stake in China Asset Management Company, gaining substantial returns from China’s economic growth. Chinese enterprises have constructed in Qatar the 800MW Al Kharsaah Solar Power Plant, one of the largest in the Middle East, and built the Water Strategic Mega Reservoirs project, approved by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest drinking water storage tank, supporting Qatar’s energy transition and water security.”

In energy sector, the Ambassador said that the Chinese companies obtained equity in the North Field Expansion Project and signed contracts to construct QC-Max vessels, which are the largest liquified natural gas (LNG) vessels ever, positioning China as a key partner in Qatar’s leap forward in energy development.

“China-Qatar people-to-people exchanges have become closer and closer. The number of Chinese tourists visiting Qatar reached 97,000 in 2024, marking a 77% increase year-on-year.

“The first pair of giant pandas in the Middle East, “Suhail” and “Thuraya”, will celebrate the third anniversary of their arrival in Qatar, becoming envoys of friendship between the Chinese and Qatari people.”

He said that Chinese carriers, including Xiamen Air, Shenzhen Airlines, and China Southern Airlines, have inaugurated routes to Doha, with the total number of weekly direct flights between the two countries now reaching 67.

The Ambassador said that during the period of the 15th Five-Year Plan, China will continue to expand opening up at the institutional level, safeguard the multilateral trading system, and promote broader international economic flows. “China will keep pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and share opportunities with the rest of the world to promote common development.”

“China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and Qatar’s National Vision 2030 share common principles in sustainable development, technological innovation, and improving people’s livelihoods. As China and Qatar join hands to pursue national prosperity and rejuvenation, our complementary strengths create vast potential for expanding cooperation.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

