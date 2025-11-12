Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (IFOTP), the official body responsible for promoting Türkiye’s investment opportunities to the global business community.

The agreement aims to promote investment, facilitate market access for businesses, and enhance business collaboration between Qatar and Türkiye.

Under the terms of the agreement, QFC and IFOTP will exchange publicly available economic and investment information, organise and support joint activities such as business forums, seminars, exhibitions, and high-level visits, and promote awareness of the opportunities available across both markets.

Commenting on the signing, Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said, “This partnership underscores QFC’s ongoing efforts to expand international collaboration and strengthen Qatar’s role as a gateway for global business. Türkiye remains a strategic partner, and through this MoU, we are creating new pathways for trade, investment, and innovation between our two economies."

President of IFOTP Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, added: “This MoU represents a significant milestone in strengthening the economic partnership between Türkiye and Qatar. Since 2002, Qatari FDI in Türkiye has reached $3.5bn, with total FDI stock standing at $7bn by the end of 2024."

