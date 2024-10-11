Qatar - The bilateral trade between Qatar and Republic of Korea touched around $16 billion in 2023, as Korea is the second-largest importer of Qatari LNG, accounting for 19.5 percent of its annual consumption, Ambassador of Republic of Korea to Qatar HE Hyunsoo Yun has said.

The ambassador said the bilateral relations between the two countries has traditionally focused on energy, construction and infrastructure, but these were further elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership during the state visit of President Yoon Suk Yeol to Qatar in 2023.

In his maiden exclusive interview with Qatar Tribune since taking over his responsibilities in July this year, he said that collaboration between the two countries has significantly broadened in other sectors, including security, defence, information and communication technologies, and artificial intelligence.

“Recent agreements signed during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to Qatar in sectors like smart farms and autonomous vehicles are promising. Maintaining momentum and translating these into tangible outcomes will be essential,” he added.

He anticipated that the activities of Korean companies and communities in Qatar will increase, driven by the recent elevation of bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership and the signing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Korea and the GCC in 2023, among others.

On investment side, he said Korea is actively pursuing initiatives to enhance Qatari investments specially in sectors where Korean industries demonstrate strong global competitiveness as well as experienced in renewable energy and environmental technologies, such as agriculture, hydrogen, solar power, ICT sector, with a focus on artificial intelligence and smart technologies, semiconductor industry, rechargeable batteries, driven by the global shift towards electric vehicles.

“Republic of Korea fully supports Qatar government’s policy to enlarge its solar power capacity as ROK company, now building large solar farm in Qatar, is ready to contribute to this policy direction,” ambassador Yun said, adding that Qatar’s ongoing infrastructure projects, particularly in water desalination and smart cities, offer great opportunities for Korean companies.

“Over the past 50 years, Korean firms have played a pivotal role in shaping Doha’s skyline, building iconic landmarks such as the Sheraton Hotel and the Qatar National Museum,” he said.

“As Doha continues to develop into a world-class global city, there is a clear role for Korean companies in integrating advanced ICT and sustainable technologies into the urban environment. By leveraging their experience in building eco-friendly smart cities, Korean firms can contribute significantly to Qatar’s vision of creating a sustainable, technologically advanced urban landscape.”

Ambassador Yun commended Qatar’s pivotal role in mediating crisis in Gaza and reaffirmed Korea’s call for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages, reaffirming its commitment to peace and stability in the region.

He stressed that Korea has contributed $10 million in aid, allocated specifically for humanitarian assistance to those affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“Korea and Qatar have engaged in multiple high-level discussions, including the recent meeting in Doha between Kim Hong Kyun, First Vice Minister of the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Lolwah Al Khater, Minister of State for International Cooperation, which reflects the shared commitment to promoting regional stability and improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza,” he noted.

