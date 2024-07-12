DOHA: Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani has met with Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy of Japan HE Yoshitaka Shindo, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed topics of mutual interest aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and industry sectors, in addition to the latest developments in Qatar's participation in Expo Osaka 2025.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry highlighted the successful economic policies established by Qatar to support the private sector, pointing out the incentives, legislation, and promising opportunities available in the country aimed at encouraging investors, businesspersons, and company owners to invest.

