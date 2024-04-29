Minister of Labour HE Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri on Sunday met separately with Minister of Labour of Jordan Nadia Abdel Raouf Al Rawabdeh and Palestinian Minister of Labour Dr Enas Al Attari, on the sidelines of the 50th Arab Labour Conference in Baghdad, Iraq.

The meetings discussed aspects of joint cooperation between Qatar, Jordan and the State of Palestine, and ways to develop them in topics related to labour fields.

