Qatar Charity hands over 250 housing units to Syrian IDPs

Qatar Charity (QC) completed a qualitative project funded by OCHA in northern Syria, handing over 250 housing units to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Oyoun Ara camp.The project was implemented in response to the humanitarian situation in the camp, where the tents were replaced with housing units built of concrete and precast panels to ensure a dignified life for the IDP families living in the camp and alleviate their suffering.Each housing unit, which has two rooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom, was equipped with all necessities, in addition to providing a water storage tank and building an integrated sewage system and a rainwater drainage system.As part of the project, a school was built. It contains six classrooms, a room to provide psychological support activities for children, and a caravan for administration services. A 700-square-metre child-friendly space was built and equipped with toys. Within the camp, the roads were also constructed, pathways between housing units were paved, and lighting poles were installed.Qatar Charity installed 250 solar energy units to secure a renewable source of energy for lighting and basic uses. The director of the Oyoun Ara camp Abu Mustafa thanked the benefactors of Qatar and Qatar Charity for replacing the tents with the housing units.“We saw the big difference as we used to suffer from scorpions and snakes, but now we are safe, the families have the privacy required to live in dignity, and these homes will be our shelter in this heat,” said, the camp director.“In the tents, we used to suffer from heat in summer and cold in winter, but now we feel a sense of relief after receiving this house,” said Abu Eid, a beneficiary of the project.