Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Charity hands over...
PHILANTHROPY

Qatar Charity hands over 250 housing units to Syrian IDPs

Qatar Charity installed 250 solar energy units to secure a renewable source of energy for lighting and basic uses

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 26, 2023
QATARPHILANTHROPY
PHOTO
Qatar Charity (QC) completed a qualitative project funded by OCHA in northern Syria, handing over 250 housing units to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Oyoun Ara camp.
The project was implemented in response to the humanitarian situation in the camp, where the tents were replaced with housing units built of concrete and precast panels to ensure a dignified life for the IDP families living in the camp and alleviate their suffering.
Each housing unit, which has two rooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom, was equipped with all necessities, in addition to providing a water storage tank and building an integrated sewage system and a rainwater drainage system.
As part of the project, a school was built. It contains six classrooms, a room to provide psychological support activities for children, and a caravan for administration services. A 700-square-metre child-friendly space was built and equipped with toys. Within the camp, the roads were also constructed, pathways between housing units were paved, and lighting poles were installed.
Qatar Charity installed 250 solar energy units to secure a renewable source of energy for lighting and basic uses. The director of the Oyoun Ara camp Abu Mustafa thanked the benefactors of Qatar and Qatar Charity for replacing the tents with the housing units.
“We saw the big difference as we used to suffer from scorpions and snakes, but now we are safe, the families have the privacy required to live in dignity, and these homes will be our shelter in this heat,” said, the camp director.
“In the tents, we used to suffer from heat in summer and cold in winter, but now we feel a sense of relief after receiving this house,” said Abu Eid, a beneficiary of the project.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

TELECOM

Ooredoo in talks to create independent telecom tower company in Qatar

Ooredoo in talks to create independent telecom tower company in Qatar
Ooredoo in talks to create independent telecom tower company in Qatar
DIPLOMACY

Qatar participates in climate change meet in Kenya

Qatar participates in climate change meet in Kenya
Qatar participates in climate change meet in Kenya
AVIATION

Qatar airports record highest-ever June passenger footfalls

Qatar airports record highest-ever June passenger footfalls
Qatar airports record highest-ever June passenger footfalls
AVIATION

Oman-Belarus pact to boost civil aviation ties

Oman-Belarus pact to boost civil aviation ties
Oman-Belarus pact to boost civil aviation ties
POLITICS

Oman and Portugal hold political consultations

Oman and Portugal hold political consultations
Oman and Portugal hold political consultations
POLICY

Future-proof Labour Law to develop Omanis’ capabilities

Future-proof Labour Law to develop Omanis’ capabilities
Future-proof Labour Law to develop Omanis’ capabilities
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

ITB Berlin 2024 opening ceremony to showcase Oman to the world

ITB Berlin 2024 opening ceremony to showcase Oman to the world
ITB Berlin 2024 opening ceremony to showcase Oman to the world
ENERGY

DEWA approves over 53,000 NOC applications in H1 2023

DEWA approves over 53,000 NOC applications in H1 2023
DEWA approves over 53,000 NOC applications in H1 2023
MOST READ
1.

UAE real estate: Rental increase across Dubai properties to slow down in 2024

2.

Norwegians second biggest buyers of Dubai commercial real estate

3.

Value of MENA debt issuances more than double to $45.9bln in H2 2023

4.

Egypt to face more economic strains with collapse of grain deal

5.

Real estate rally continues in Abu Dhabi with demand for luxury properties

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar Charity lays foundation stone for health centre in Somalia

2

Qatar supports schools in South Africa on occasion of Nelson Mandela International Day

3

Qatar pledges $50mln in Sudan aid

4

Qatar CSR Summit kicks off in style

5

Qatar Charity commences distribution of eid clothing to orphans globally

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world
VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Dubai Islamic Bank reports Q2 2023 profit of $436mln

Dubai Islamic Bank reports Q2 2023 profit of $436mln
Dubai Islamic Bank reports Q2 2023 profit of $436mln
RETAIL

UAE burger brand Pickl launches first female-led restaurant

RENEWABLE ENERGY

UAE's Masdar, Iberdola to co-invest in $1.76bln wind farm in Germany

EQUITIES

Dubai's Du Q2 net profit up 31% on addition of new customers

LATEST NEWS
1

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Capital

2

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

3

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of Knowledge Fund Establishment

4

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE's commitment to adopt clean energy, support Paris Agreement

5

US congressional committee set to weigh crypto bills

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds