The Egyptian renewable energy investment group Enara is planning to list its shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) and one of the Gulf stock markets next year, Chairman Sherif El Gabaly told Al Arabiya Business.

The group is currently being restructured in preparation for the offering, he added.

Moreover, El Gabaly said that the company is finalizing its investment plan in Egypt for launching power generation projects from renewables and green ammonia.

Enara ranked seventh among the fastest-growing companies in Africa in the Financial Times list for the year 2024.

