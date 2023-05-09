A security source said no category of expatriates is exempted from the decision to grant or renew driving licenses for a period of one year. The source clarified the only exemptions are the children and spouses of Kuwaiti women married to non-Kuwaitis and Article 20 visa holders who are entitled to obtain a driving license valid for three years.

The source added the driving license of an expatriates is issued or renewed for one year, as long as the job position remains the same. The source added the decision also applies to the holders of driving licenses issued before 2013. He said the one-year validity decision was taken, because it is now easy to apply for a license online.

