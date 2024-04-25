His Majesty King Hamad held talks with UAE President Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and reviewed fraternal bilateral relations and ways of enhancing ties.

They also reviewed latest regional and international developments.

The two leaders expressed the hope that the 33rd Arab Summit, which will be held in Bahrain on May 16 under the chairmanship of the King, would yield positive results to further consolidate Arab solidarity and unity, support and meet aspirations towards progress and sustainable development.

They urged the international community to assume its responsibilities in implementing the immediate ceasefire decisions in the Gaza Strip in a way that preserves the lives of civilians and provides them with the necessary humanitarian and relief assistance without obstacles.

They underscored the importance of continuing co-ordination in accordance with a unified strategic vision that seeks to achieve the fraternal interests of both countries and strengthen the ties of Gulf and Arab brotherhood and international co-operation in spreading peace and the values of tolerance and human brotherhood.

The King affirmed his pride in the close and distinguished historical ties between the leadership and peoples of the two brotherly countries, wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani separately held a meeting with his UAE counterpart, Shaikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the presence of UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar at the UAE Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The meeting was part of the minister’s tour that has covered several Arab countries, including Oman. The two ministers discussed the progress of the long-standing Bahrain-UAE relations, and ways to bolster co-operation across various fields.

They also discussed the latest regional developments and the war in the Gaza Strip, as well as the ongoing regional and global endeavours to reach an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians and deliver relief to the Gazans, in addition to efforts to establish regional peace, security and stability.

The ongoing preparations for holding the Arab Summit and the topics to be discussed during it to achieve joint Arab goals were also reviewed.