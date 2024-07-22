President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain today at his residence in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa, along with other guests, engaged in cordial conversations reflecting the strong, fraternal bonds between the UAE and Bahrain, their leadership, and their peoples.

His Highness and His Majesty reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening these ties, enhancing cooperation and coordination at all levels, and serving the sustainable development goals of both countries to meet the aspirations of their peoples for greater progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, along with several sheikhs and officials.

Also in attendance were His Highness Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Adviser and Commander of the Royal Guard; and His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the General Sports Authority, and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC).