His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, left the country today at the conclusion of a two-day state visit to the UAE.

Upon his departure and the accompanying delegation at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, the Indonesian President was seen off by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

He was also seen off by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Head of the honorary mission accompanying the Indonesian President, Abdulla AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, and several officials.