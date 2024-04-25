Moderate to relatively hot temperature expected daytime in Qatar

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will see hazy and moderate to relatively hot temperature daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.Offshore, the weather will be hazy and misty at times, the report added.Wind inshore will be variable less that 05 knot, becomes mainly northeasterly to easterly at a speed of 05-15 knot, gusting to 20 knot at places at times.Offshore, it will be northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot.Visibility inshore will be 5 to 9 km. Offshore, it will be 5 to 9 km/ 3 km at times.Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet.