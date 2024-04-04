Work on the Kuwait's strategic railway network project with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be fully completed and operational by 2028, reported Arab News, citing sources from the Ministry of Public Works.

The first phase of the study on the project will be conducted within the next three months. This phase includes a key route that will start from Al Shaddadiya area in Kuwait and pass all the way through Riyadh city.

The second one is the design phase that requires approximately one year, while the third one includes the implementation and construction phase which will be competed within three years, stated the ministry officials.

They pointed out that all the necessary procedures and approvals for Phase I were currently being finalised.

The distance between Kuwait city and Riyadh is estimated at 650km and studies show that once the project becomes operational in 2028, the travel time between the two cities will be down to two hours, they added.

