Pursuing its active role in promoting financial awareness and inclusion among all segments of society, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues to support the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in collaboration with local banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA). In this context, NBK highlights the necessity to regularly review account activity made and follow up credit reports to promptly identify any unauthorized or suspicious transactions. Typically, unauthorized payments after stealing credit cards, banking or personal information, or hacking smartphones through fake apps.



Therefore, NBK advises customers to review account activity regularly to detect any unusual transactions, as well as to change passwords regularly and not reuse them or using the same password for more than one account. NBK also urges customers to beware of unwanted requests for personal information, and to avoid clicking on suspicious or unknown links, downloading attachments and apps using public Wi-fi networks, or conducting any banking transactions using these networks being insecure. The bank also advised customers to use strong passwords that contain letters, numbers and special characters that are difficult to guess in order to keep bank cards and personal information secure. It also urged them to keep always updated on the latest fraud trends and educating themselves on the best practices to prevent suspicious or unauthorized payments.



NBK affirms that it will never ask customers for personal information via e-mail, SMS or phone calls, warning them of responding to such messages representing fraud attempts to obtain their banking information to steal their money or information. The bank intensifies awareness by publishing educational content including video clips and text communications, as well as awareness tips on all its social media platforms and other digital channels, in addition to reposting of CBK’s related communications. This aims to increase awareness among all segments of society and familiarize them with different fraud types and techniques, and the precautions to steer clear of these threats.

NBK employs its strong customer communication capabilities as well as all its digital channels, which are the most popular among all Kuwaiti banks, to support the Central Bank’s endeavors to protect customers and the economy. It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key advocate and participant in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives to increase financial and banking awareness among different segments of society. As a leading financial institution, locally and regionally, NBK frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector, as well as many training courses for its employees to enhance their knowledge and expertise in the areas of combating fraud and financial crime.

