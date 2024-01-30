Head of Kuwait National Cyber Security Center Eng. Mohammad Bouarki met with Oliver Dowden UK's Deputy prime minister, Monday, to discuss boosting cooperation in cyber security and exchange experiences to develop IT infrastructure.

NCSC-KW released a statement after the meeting where both sides discussed the relationship between Kuwait and the United Kingdom that goes 125 years back.

They stressed the importance of cooperation in qualifying national employees and strengthening partnerships in the academic field, which contributes to developing the skills and capabilities of the human element and achieving a secure cyberspace to protect state institutions.

According to the statement, this visit came within the framework of (cybersecurity) efforts to enhance cooperation with friendly countries in relevant fields and an embodiment of the level of cooperation and strategic relations between Kuwait and the United Kingdom. (end) hmd.onm

